This Halloween, costume masks will do more than scare neighbors.
The City of Verona will allow Halloween trick or treating this year from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, and it encourages all participants to wear a mask and to follow safety guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Defining the hours for Halloween is a standard procedure for city staff and usually doesn’t require input from the Common Council, but this year is different, Mayor Luke Diaz said as part of the annual proclamation for Halloween at the Monday, Sept. 28, council meeting.
“We are in the middle of a once-in-a-100-year pandemic, so I thought I should bring this decision to the council,” Diaz said.
Alders unanimously agreed to allow trick-or-treating but encouraged participants to follow Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines.
PHMDC recommendations include trick-or-treating only with people you live with, going only to homes in your neighborhood, wearing a mask and encouraging children to spot the piece of candy they want before touching it to avoid rummaging.
For those giving away candy, PHMDC recommends setting the bowl of candy outside, pre-packaging candy so there isn’t rummaging in a candy bowl and placing hand sanitizer by the treats.
As in previous years, people who are not interested in handing out candy should turn their outside lights off.