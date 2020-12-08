The Town of Verona has used part of its state Routes to Recovery funding to help Fitch-Rona EMS purchase equipment that will keep EMTs more insulated from COVID-19.
In an email to the Press/Star on Wednesday, Fitch-Rona EMS chief Patrick Anderson wrote that the town was able to purchase four Powered Air Purifying Respirators, which provides protection from disease for two ambulance crews. Fitch-Rona EMS was then able to purchase another set of two respirators to outfit the remaining ambulance.
Anderson said that town board supervisor Mike Duerst, who sits on the Fitch-Rona EMS Commission, had helped coordinate the funds to purchase the respirators by mentioning the town had some state funding left over. When town administrator/planner Sarah Gaskell had reached out to Anderson about what was needed, he said he had mentioned the respirators “without hesitation.”
The respirators are worn around an EMT’s belt, and provide clean air inside of hooded protective gear to prevent COVID-19 infection. If EMTs do not want to use a respirator, they have the option of just using an N-95 mask, but Anderson said one of two options will be required for the foreseeable future.
Anderson said that Fitch-Rona EMTs are seeing patients daily who are COVID-19 positive, and while only two EMTs have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March, the respirators are another part of precautions being taken to prevent the illness from infecting an entire fire/EMS station.
“With the exponential rise in COVID, we are approaching every patient as a potential COVID positive patient,” he wrote. “Not all of our patients are calling with COVID symptoms. They are calling for falls, cuts, etc, and we are finding out later that they were positive.
“You can imagine how quickly this could spread through a fire/EMS station and shut down service as has happened in other places in the country,” Anderson added.