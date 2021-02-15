The Verona Action Team, an affiliate of the Democratic party, is hosting a series of candidate forums ahead of the April 6 election.
The first forum is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and will feature the Town of Verona Board of Supervisor candidates Mike Duerst and David Lonsdorf.
The candidates will be asked questions with those watching live able to participate at the end if time permits. For those who cannot watch live, a recording is available upon request by contacting tyler.vat@gmail.com
Information on registering and upcoming forum announcements will be made on the Verona Action Team Facebook page, which can be found by typing “Verona Action Team” in the search bar.