The Town of Verona’s newest clerk/treasurer Teresa Withee has missed conducting elections.
Previously a clerk for the City of Brodhead, she left that role, which she held from 2015 to September 2019 to explore other employment, but it didn’t take long for her to miss the electoral process.
“I had really missed doing clerk/treasurer stuff,” she said. “I thought I wouldn’t when I switched to the other position, and after I’d been out of it for a while.”
Withee succeeds former town clerk/treasurer John Wright, who retired in late May. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management, and previously worked for the Green County Human Services Department.
Withee’s first day was July 20. One of her first tasks was getting ready for the Aug. 11 partisan primary election and processing hundreds of absentee ballots.
Withee said the move to come to the Town of Verona was a good switch back for her in her career.
“It’s just a really nice atmosphere,” she said. “It’s a beautiful building, just a really nice place to work.”