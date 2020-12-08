City of Verona property owners will see tax rates decrease this year – but for many homeowners, that won’t translate to lower taxes.
The average city property value has increased by 28% after a citywide reassessment, countering a 16% drop in city property tax rates. City finance director Brian Lamers said the bills were mailed Monday.
The average home is worth $348,000, according to calculations from the city, and the owner of a property with that value will pay $1,690 in city tax portion of their bills, an average increase of $110 from the average home in 2019, calculated at $272,000.
Property taxes are the largest source of the city’s general revenue, making up nearly 57% of its general fund. But the city portion of the property tax is about one third of a property owner’s overall bill. The mill rate for the city, which is the tax percentage on a home expressed in dollar amounts, is down for the third year in a row from $5.93 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2018, down to $5.80 in 2019 and $4.85 in 2020.
The Verona Area School District remains the largest portion of a homeowner’s tax bill, with 57.3% contributing an average of $4,135 to a homeowner’s tax bill this year. Similar to the city tax rate, although the tax rate went down 11% from $13.33 to $11.87, but the increase in the average property value adds $500.
Other taxing jurisdictions for Verona property owners include Dane County ($1,073) and Madison Area Technical College ($324).
The amount taxes increase or decrease will vary depending on individual property assessments.
The last time the city was reassessed was in 2013; the city’s assessment level in 2019 was nearly 22% below market value. State statute requires properties to be with in 10% of the market value.
Dean Peters, the primary assessor from Associate Appraisal Consultants, Inc. told the Press it is difficult to pinpoint the highest rate of change and the lowest rate of change.
He said neighborhoods with olders homes went up more than neighborhoods with newer homes. He also said the value for condos went up more than single family homes. Condominium values dropped significantly just prior to and during the Great Recession that started in 2008.
“2013 wasn’t too far away from the recession, and condos were at a historically low point at that time; they may have increased more percentage-wise than the average home,” he said.
Peters noted that the reassessment does not increase the levy, which is the total amount a municipality extracts in property taxes. State statutes limit that number to the net new construction of a municipality.
The state lottery credit, which does not fluctuate based on home value, is down to $224.11 this year compared to $251.57 last year and the first dollar credit went up slightly from $90.67 last year to $91.45 this year. Garbage and recycling fees in the city are up to $182 from $179 last year.
Tax bills are required by state law to be mailed by Dec. 21. The first installment of payment is due Jan. 31, 2021, but roughly 70% of homeowners in Dane County pay all of the bill before the end of the year to count it toward their 2020 taxes, according to Dane County Treasurer’s Office website.
To see your tax information online, visit the public access portal of AccessDane at accessdane.co.wi.us.