A vote of appreciation by the Town of Verona board Jan. 5 for Tammy Dresser marked the end of two decades of her service to the community.
The now-former Town of Verona deputy clerk/treasurer Dresser started in May of 2000, and she retired Nov. 1, 2020, town administrator Sarah Gaskell told the Press.
But, while she has retired from town government, she’s only 60, so Dresser said she’s too young to fully retire.
“I have served the Town of Verona citizens for 20 years and have been continuously impressed with its fast growth,” she said. “It is my hope that I can find work in a new role that better aligns with my goals.”
One of the advantages people like about living in a township is a small town community feel, and Dresser was a liaison for that feeling in the Town of Verona, town chair Mark Geller told the press.
In her 20 years working for the town, she came to know many residents and was keen to which residents needed a little more support and special attention, Geller said.
When people talked to Dresser, she helped them through the proper channels, to get something done for them, he added.
When the new town hall was built 2016, Dresser personified what the board was after in someone to take charge of getting people to come use its common spaces.
“Tammy was great for the town,” Geller said. “People were comfortable with her. She did a great job with paying attention to residents’ needs. She was a well-known person at town hall.”