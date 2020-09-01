A proposal to build more retail space along West Verona Avenue was a concern at an informational meeting for the Sugar Creek development last week.
At the meeting, organized by Steve Brown Apartments and The Alexander Company on Aug. 26, some attendees who live near the potential 12.2 acre development between Verona’s downtown and Legion Street noted that some spaces in Verona have sat empty for years. They also said they were concerned about parking and increased traffic in the Church street area increasing from what they said now is quiet, with relatively little traffic.
Most of the attendees who spoke, however, said they were in favor of the project, which so far is conceptual and has a long way to go before it is built.
The informational meeting was solely a listening session, as the initial plan the city reviewed with the two developers was a concept as part of a competitive process that gave Steve Brown and Alexander the edge over five other potential developers.
Brian Munson of Vandewalle and Associates – which is working with the two developers – told attendees the plan that was presented during the meeting will mirror the plan submitted to the city.
But the developers also said they expect to submit a more detailed development plan to the city Sept. 3. The Plan Commission could then review the plan as early as Oct. 5.
The plan includes a restored New Century School that was built in 1917-18 and a public park at the center of the project, on land where Sugar Creek Elementary School would be torn down.
The Aug. 26 presentation outlined a proposal to build two, three and four story apartment buildings with a total of roughly 215 units – about half of which are considered “affordable” by federal definitions – and 10,000 square feet of retail space at the corner of West Verona Avenue and South Marietta Street.
Developers said the retail corner – part of a mixed use building with apartments above it – will have a “town square feel.” Three attendees however, said they were concerned about the filling spaces with restaurants, coffee shops and individual retails stores.
“We’ve got other buildings and other businesses that are struggling to survive with this climate, and I think we need to look at that,” said one attendee, who said she lives near the development.
In response to concerns about filling retail space, Munson said that the developers are building for the future, and that the downtown location is an ideal. Several alders had cited at previous council meetings, the presence of retail space and its connection to the city’s downtown in why they ultimately chose to negotiate with Steve Brown and Alexander for the development.
Another attendee, city resident Ryan Kimmett, said having a walkable downtown will attract more people and business to the downtown. Kimmett said she goes to Mount Horeb and Middelton for an easily connected, walkable space.
“Verona is really lacking that,” she said. “I feel like this development could pull together downtown rather than being a grocery store and a few sporadic shops.”