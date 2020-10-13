The redevelopment of the old Sugar Creek Elementary School property is one step away from being able to start construction.
After less than 10 minutes of discussion, the City of Verona Common Council unanimously passed the general development plan (GDP) for the development, which sits just west of downtown, at its Monday, Oct. 12, meeting.
The project could begin construction as early as fall 2021, after developers Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company submit a precise implementation plan (PIP) and gain approval on it from the council.
A PIP includes the nitty-gritty details of a development, such as landscaping, stormwater, lighting plans and building design and aesthetics. After developers submit a PIP, the city holds a public hearing, with staff directly notifying all property owners within 200 feet of the site.
The development would include the construction of 140 market rate apartments, 110 workforce housing apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space on more than 12 acres.
Alders recommended changes to the GDP during the meeting, which included adding more green space for the potential influx of families moving into the development. The plan shows 3.4 acres of green space but that includes the New Century school building, a playground, formal gathering space and a stage.
The council granting approval for a developer’s GDP is the second public phase of a three-step process, but it’s the most important – receiving approval grants the developer the right to build the project, as long as it is substantially similar to what’s in the GDP.
The redevelopment of the Sugar Creek Elementary property is likely to require a commitment of millions of dollars in tax-increment funding, its developers said. Council would need to authorize the use of TIF separately.
The council went into closed session at the end of its Oct. 12 meeting to discuss providing TIF for the development.
TIF is a public financing tool that pools increased taxes of various underlying jurisdictions to spur development.
The 64 year old Sugar Creek Elementary School will be torn down as a part of the redevelopment, as well as the multiple playgrounds and a basketball court.
The plan is conditional on the developer acquiring the land from the city. It is still owned by the Verona Area School District and will be conveyed to the city in November.