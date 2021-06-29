The final planning stage for the Sugar Creek Elementary site is heading to the Plan Commission – and likely to the Common Council – this month.
The long-planned redevelopment of West Verona Avenue, encompassing 12 acres west of downtown, could begin construction as early as this fall, according to the application submitted by Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company.
The development would include the construction of 132 market-rate apartments, 100 workforce housing apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space. It likely will require a commitment of millions of dollars in tax-increment funding, its developers have said.
The commission is expected to review the final stage of plans during its Tuesday, July 6, meeting. That follows a public hearing.
The planned-unit development process involves at least three separate trips each to the commission and council. This final step, the precise implementation plan, includes details such as landscaping, stormwater, utilities, lighting, building design and aesthetics.
The design of the 3-acre park, which would include the New Century school building is still being determined, the application states. The 64 year old Sugar Creek Elementary School will be torn down as a part of the development.
Changes to the plan from when it was introduced last year include increasing the number of affordable housing apartment buildings from four to five and committing to 100 affordable housing units. Previously, developers had planned for between 90 and 120.
Affordable housing units are available for people making between 50%-70% of area median income and would be located directly east of Legion Street, the application states.
The developers previously told the Press they are still committed to the affordable housing units, even though in April, the developers were unsuccessful in securing state tax credits through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help fund the project.
The mixed-use center, which is at the corner of West Verona Avenue and South Marietta Street, consists of 20 units and approximately 10,000 square feet of retail space in a three-story building.