Alder discussions and decisions regarding the Sugar Creek elementary site will have to wait.
That’s because the Verona Common Council canceled its Monday, July 12, meeting because of a lack of alders, known as a quorum, city administrator Adam Sayre announced Monday. Sayre wrote that he will be contacting alders to reschedule the meeting. The next scheduled meeting is Monday, July 26.
The council was expected to deliberate and potentially approve the precise implementation plan for the Sugar Creek development, which was submitted by developers Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company, with a possible closed session discussion on tax-increment financing. A precise plan includes the nitty-gritty details of a development, such as landscaping, stormwater, lighting plans and building design and aesthetics. The plan has already been reviewed by the plan commission.
Another topic on the agenda would have been the approval of a permit for a group daycare at 240 Enterprise Dr., as well as a different potential closed session item to discuss tax increment financing for the Klassik development on West Verona Avenue. The Klassik development includes a three-story, 63 unit apartment with 4,970 square feet of commercial space.