Forward Development Group has signed its development agreements with the city last week for the downtown Sugar Creek Commons project, more than a year after they were drafted.
FDG is expected to build 284 apartments, 26,000 square feet of retail and a 110-room hotel and conference center on 9.2 acres in downtown Verona, signed the tax-increment financing documents, as well as public improvement documents with the city. It is approved to receive $3.2 million in tax-increment financing for the project for removing soil contamination and building public infrastructure, which the Common Council agreed to in February.
Public improvements that the developer expects to undertake include as sewer upgrades, stormwater management and streets. FDG is still expected to show the city a letter of credit from the bank, a common aspect of developer's agreements. It ensures that if the developer doesn’t complete the public improvements, the city can draw on that letter of credit to finish.
The developers will have until April 1 to start construction, otherwise it will forfeit the TIF funds and will be required to pay to clean up the site, according to a Dec. 14 permit extension.
Forward Development Group did not return requests for comment about the project.
The city has granted FDG a development extension twice, once in 2019 and again in December 2020, after it was approved in 2018.
The Dec. 14 agreement requires the developer to grade, seed and restore the site without using pesticides or herbicides so that it has the appearance of open space if construction does not begin by April 1, 2021. It would also have to remove debris and construction material, tall grass and weeds – and if there is not active construction, it must remove the construction fence.
If the developer does not comply with the conditions by the end of March, the approval would expire, forcing FDG to start the city’s planned-unit development approval process all over again to build on the site.