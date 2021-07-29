Severe thunderstorms and strong winds damaged hundreds of trees all over Verona in the early hours of Thursday, January 29.
North of Main Street, branches and leaves were scattered all over sidewalks and streets, with many residents picking through the damage. Some areas had patio furniture and plastic pools tossed around and even across the street, while other areas, even in the same neighborhoods, appeared to be virtually untouched.
City of Verona crews started working at 1:30 a.m. assessing and cleaning up the hardest hit areas, public works director Theran Jacobson told the Press on Thursday morning. Those included Gateway Pass and Enterprise Drive on the city’s north side and Goldenrod Circle on the southeast side. In the Town of Verona, hard-hit areas were in the north central part of the town along Cross Country Circle, public works director Chris Barnes said.
“From trees in the cemetery, to backyards, to terrace trees, to front yard trees (the number) has to be in the hundreds,” Jacobson told the Press.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Thursday morning after storms damaged trees, closed roads and cut power all across the southern part of the state. The declaration allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to duty to help state and local authorities with their recovery efforts.
In Verona, the city’s pair of four-person crews saw trees with limbs broken off or dangling, and some even uprooted from the wind, Jacobson said. Though the National Weather Service put out tornado warnings and the city’s tornado sirens went off, all the damage appeared to be straight-line winds, Jacobson said.
Barnes spent the morning cleaning up debris in the town, and he said he saw some tree branches snapped high in the canopies, with one of them about 30 feet in the air. Town crews removed about a half-dozen large pieces of tree debris that had been blocking the road, which was the first priority after ensuring residents were safe, he said.
City staff created a waiting list for residents who have tree damage on or near public property, such as a tree branch dangling over a sidewalk, Jacobson told the Press. For trees that have fallen or been damaged on private property, such as a backyard, those residents should call a third party for removal.
Jacobson said the city team had been getting calls all morning and would continue to work through the debris.
In the town, Barnes said it might take up to a week to clean up all the debris, but staff were working diligently and quickly as possible.