As much as we all would have liked for 2020's mess to disappear when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, the unfortunate reality is that we aren’t quite rid of it.
Unfortunately, our Verona Press headlines will reflect that for at least the beginning of 2021. But with COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway, there’s a sense of renewed hope that this year we might glimpse what “normal” used to look like.
But we’ll be following other stories too, ones that aren’t necessarily related to the pandemic. The ones we can predict are mostly driven by the city and the Verona Area School District.
We’ll see a new superintendent preside over the district starting July 1. There will be continued discussions around a contract to continue stationing a police officer at the high school. And there’ll be some fanfare for the new high school and other renovated buildings whenever the virus gets under control.
We’ll also likely see the city take steps with developers to redesign the landscape of West Verona Avenue and continue the conversation about a potential Costco development planned for the city’s southeast side. The city will also attempt to address concerns from residents who are reeling from the visual shock of seeing trees torn down along the Badger Mill Creek as part of a sewer system upgrade.