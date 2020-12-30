This year, the Verona Press staff will eat a bit of crow with our annual Stories of the Year.
At the beginning of 2020, one of our staff reporters penned the opening to our Stories to Watch for 2020 story by saying we didn’t need to be fortune tellers to know the new Verona Area High School was going to be one of the biggest stories.
It’s safe to say that reporter did not see coming what we would all experience three months later.
While some of the things the Press listed in its Stories to Watch happened – a new high school opened and a new fire chief was hired – they were muted in comparison to the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked on our community. Others didn’t – Sugar Creek Commons still hasn’t started, and the crossing guard changes haven’t been as visible because for two months, students weren’t in school.
Nearly all of our top stories this year, if not directly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, are tinged with it.
Decisions were conducted virtually over Zoom, such as giving key approvals to developers who will reshape the landscape of West Verona Avenue or Costco.
For that reason, COVID-19 is our top story of the year, because of how it seeped into every single aspect of life as we knew it. No school, business or person went unaffected by it this year, and it has been the cause of significant pain and grief throughout our community.
High school students didn’t get a spring sports season or a traditional graduation, many businesses closed temporarily or permanently.
Our No. 2 story of the year is also directly impacted by the pandemic – the emotion-driven fight over whether students should be back in school after the state ordered schools to close in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at a time when less was known about the disease and how to battle it.
At Nos. 3 and 5, impending new development in Verona on West Verona Avenue and on the city’s southeast side in the shape of apartment redevelopments and a Costco store, respectively, ranked high. In between those, at No. 4, another building opened – the new Verona Area High School. The finalization of the building caused thousands of other students around the district to relocate to new buildings as Sugar Creek Elementary School’s Church Avenue space closed.
No. 6 is the adapting the city and town clerk departments had to do during a pandemic, which involved concocting ways to keep voters safe during a year with four elections and high rates of absentee ballots.
Badger Prairie Needs Network’s physical expansion, and loss of one of its long-time leaders, sits at No. 7. Funding for body cameras for the City of Verona police department is next at No. 8.
We have a tie for No. 9: the Verona boys hockey team won its second championship in the weeks before COVID-19 caused mass shutdowns; and the country collectively felt heartbreak and anger after seeing video footage of the death of George Floyd. In Verona, that outrage brought thousands out for a peaceful protest and march that filled East Verona Avenue and South Main Street.