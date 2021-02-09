All eligible voters in the greater Verona area will have a singular race to vote for in the spring primary election next week.
The ballot for Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary will feature a six-way race for state superintendent, which is a non-partisan office and leads the state Department of Public Instruction, determines the priorities of education at the state level and sits on boards such as the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.
The people running for state superintendent are Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson, Joe Fenrick and Sheila Briggs. Incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who was appointed to finish the term left open when Tony Evers was elected to be governor, won’t run for the seat.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting, and any outstanding absentee ballots must be returned to the respective clerk by 8 p.m. to be counted. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at your polling location on the day of the election, at the clerk’s office prior to the election or in a dropbox, if one exists for a municipality.
As in years prior, voters are required to provide a state-issued photo ID for in-person and absentee ballots. Acceptable photo IDs include a driver’s license, a U.S. passport or an ID from the state, the Veterans Health Administration, the military or a tribal card. The address on the ID does not have to match the address of which a person is voting from, according to guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
If voters are registering or re-registering because of an address change at their polling location, they will be required to bring a proof of residence document, which include a utility bill, a lease or a bank statement.
It’s recommended to check your registration status and polling location prior to voting. People can check that information on the state election website, myvote.wi.gov. If an address or voting cannot be found on the myvote.wi.gov website, people are encouraged to contact their clerk or the Wisconsin Elections Commission.