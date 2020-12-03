For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are able to view data based on their municipalities, school districts and zip codes.
The state Department of Health Services launched the more inclusive dashboard Wednesday, Dec. 2, that shows seven-day average rates of new cases, cumulative case counts and rates per capita of cases and deaths. Previously, people were only able to view the rate and count of COVID-19 cases and deaths at the county and census tract level.
“We work hard to provide local and tribal health officials and the public with timely COVID-19 information,” secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a news release from the department. “Breaking down existing case data by these additional geographies offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”
Census tracts, while providing some local information, don’t completely line up with municipal boundaries. Some census tracts cover parts of a city or village, as well as a town, or partial pieces, making it difficult to stitch together a completely accurate picture of what local infection rates look like.
The news release states that the school district information is inclusive of all people who live within the district boundaries, not just school-aged children, and that cases or deaths related to outbreaks at specific schools across the state are not shown.
According to the dashboard, the City of Verona has had a 3% positivity rate accumulated since the month of March, while the Town of Verona is at 4.8%.