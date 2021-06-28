Kwik Trip off of West End Circle could be getting a new neighbor -- one of the largest coffee chains in the nation.
Steve Dorn, with Galway Companies Inc., applied to build a 2,100 square foot building with a drive-thru that would house the proposed Starbucks on the west side of the city. The Plan Commission is planning to review an initial concept plan at the Tuesday, July 6 meeting.
Also included in Dorn’s application is a 5,100 square foot building on the same property for an unknown tenant.
After the commission reviews the plan to provide feedback to the developer, the Common Council will do the same. The concept plan is meant to provide feedback to the developers, and no action will be taken.
In 2017, the city reviewed a concept plan submitted by the same company to build a Starbucks near Farm and Fleet. That plan was never completed due to site and signage issues, city administrator Adam Sayre told the Press on Monday.
Starbucks has at least 18 locations in the greater Madison area including inside Target stores, the closest to Verona being Fitchburg and Madison.
Other coffee shops in Verona include The Sow’s Ear, Tuvalu Coffee House and Gallery, (n+1) Coffee and Beer, Caffe Depot and a soon to be Grace Coffee in Market No. 5.
Starbucks originated in 1971 in Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market. Today, the coffee shop has more than 30,000 stores worldwide and employs more than 300,000 people, according to its website.
For information on how to listen and participate in the meeting visit ci.verona.wi.us and find the planning and development tab.