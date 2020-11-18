Amid challenges caused by COVID-19, Dane County executive Joe Parisi signed the 2021 county budget on Friday, Nov. 13, that includes a slight tax increase.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved both a $615.6 million operating budget and an $80.8 million capital budget at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 9. The final budget includes a levy increase of 3.4%, which would increase taxes on the average county home by around $30.18, according to a county news release.
Budget projects around the Verona area slated for next year include $1 million for a new isolation room at the Badger Prairie Health Care Center, $2.5 million to reconstruct Hwy. G from Hwy. 92 to Hwy. 18-151 in the townships of Springdale and Verona and $100,000 for habitat improvement for 1 4,000-foot section of Badger Mill Creek that runs through the county’s Ice Age Junction Natural Resource Area. Portions of the trail are in lowlands that experience flooding and may be improved through this project, according to the county news release.
District 32 Supervisor Mike Bare, who represents both the city and town of Verona, said the budget makes “major investments in health and mental health during an incredibly challenging time for our community,” while keeping “all county employees on the job when they’re needed the most.”
“The budget also includes necessary funds for the Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona to continue safely caring for its patients and residents during the pandemic and beyond,” he wrote the Press in an email. “I thank county executive Parisi and my colleagues for supporting these efforts in Verona.”
Parisi said the budget “works to buffer the services Dane County provides and address the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on our community.” Last month, he said county sales tax collections were on track to end the year down around $12 million, though there were no across-the-board wage reductions or furloughs in the budget.
“Our shared sense of community and willingness to do whatever it takes to help one another is prevailing as we navigate this unrivaled time,” he said in the news release.
County board committees have spent the last several weeks hearing from the public and making amendments regarding staffing and funding levels since Parisi released his proposed budget Oct. 1.
Amendments in the approved budget include an additional $4.4 million to address the affordable housing crisis and another $1 million for the county’s Affordable Housing Development Fund, bringing the fund to $7 million.
“As we do every year, the County Board has heard from members of the public and what their priorities are for the coming year,” board chair Analiese Eicher said in the news release. “I’m proud of the budget the County Board has approved as it works to address some of our county’s biggest concerns.”
Mental health is another focus of the budget, which includes more than $1 million to staff the recently opened Behavioral Health Resource Center with licensed behavioral health resource specialists, case managers and a peer support specialist. Touted by the county as a “one-stop resource for mental and behavioral health care,” the center is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation.
The budget also includes $300,000 to study the feasibility of developing a Behavioral Health Triage and Restoration Center. According to the news release, the goal of the center is reducing recidivism and the jail population, diverting people in a behavioral health crisis away from jail or emergency rooms and providing a place to safely stabilize the situation while providing resources and mental health support.
Environmental concerns were another emphasis of the budget, which allotted $1.75 million to expand the county’s Continuous Cover Program, which helps to preserve lands from development, reduces run-off and mitigates the effects of climate change. To date, the county has protected close to 700 acres of land, reducing phosphorus run-off by over 1,700 pounds a year, according to the news release.
The budget also includes $4 million to the Conservation Fund, $1 million to its Flood Risk Reduction Fund to improve water quality and recreational access and $2.5 million for the ongoing Yahara Chain of Lakes Sediment Removal Project, which started this summer. The project is designed to improve flow throughout the lakes by moving rainwater that currently sits in the lakes through at a steadier clip.