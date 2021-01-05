People wanting more information on the eastside sewer intercept project, which runs alongside the Ice Age Trail, are encouraged to attend an informational meeting set for Jan. 13.
A virtual neighborhood meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, where project staff will go into detail about the history, route, the project’s impact on the Ice Age Trail, restoration efforts and Dane County in-stream work to restore a portion of the Badger Mill Creek.
The project requires more than 16,500 feet of new sewer lines to be installed underground; it’s a $7.7 million project that’s been in the works in some capacity since 2016. The City of Verona is completing the project in conjunction with Madison Metropolitan Sewer District and Dane County Parks.
For efficiency, the city, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District and Dane County Parks agreed to do all three projects simultaneously, while still maintaining a functioning sewer system.
The clearing for construction; however, has a group of Verona residents concerned about the environmental impact. Comments during a Dec. 14 Common Council meeting where residents spoke for nearly an hour asking the city to pause the project until the city presents a clear restoration plan, sparked the city to schedule the meeting.
The city also scheduled recurring monthly neighborhood progress meetings with project staff on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. from Jan. 20 to Sept. 15. These will include a schedule update on the project and open dialog for questions from the public.
For information, visit ci.verona.wi.us.