For anyone who enjoys meeting new people and wants to make a difference in their community, a volunteer opportunity at the Verona Senior Center may fill that niche.
Front desk volunteers are needed at the senior center, according to an email from program manager Alasa Wiest. Volunteers are needed between one to five days per week and the times they’re needed for vary.
The duties include answering phones, greeting guests and registering people for programs, meals and rides, the email states. Some computer experience is required for the role.
For information, call Wiest at (608) 845-7471 or email alasa.wiest@ci.verona.wi.us.