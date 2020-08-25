A Verona bar and restaurant reopened Monday, Aug. 24 after closing for nine days due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
It was the second time Paoli Pub and Grill, 6893 Paoli Road, has had a worker test positive for the virus, according to a Saturday, Aug. 15, Facebook post. The first time was on Sunday, July 5, according to a Monday, July 6, Facebook post.
“We recently had a part time employee of the Paoli Pub test positive for COVID-19. The employee felt a slight sore throat develop the day after their scheduled shift,” the post reads. “They have been instructed not to come back for 2 weeks.”
In a subsequent Facebook post Aug. 15, the business announced it would close temporarily, a move it had not made the first time.
“Even though we are not required to close for an extended period, we have decided to close until Monday August 24th,” the post reads. “We are doing this for the safety of our customers and we’ll as our employees. We hope everyone understands that we are doing this for everyone’s health and safety and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”
Co-owner Mark Franklin told the Press that they took the time they were closed to clean and sanitize the building.
Franklin said in order to meet reduced capacity and social distancing guidelines, they have taken a lot of tables and chairs out of the building. They are also trying to accommodate people outside on their fairly large patio. Franklin said he’s not sure how things will go once winter arrives, and people won’t want to use the patio.
At the beginning of the pandemic in March, Franklin said the business closed for five weeks. During that time, they took the opportunity to completely clear out the building of everything from dishes to furniture in order to strip and refinish the floors, as well as repaint the walls.
They reopened only offering to-go orders for a month or so before finally being able to reopen for dine-in service.
Franklin said things have been going “as good as can be expected” and that he’s not worried about survival.
“I just want to keep our customers and employees safe, the business is okay,” he said. “People are very supportive and thanked us for being honest and letting them know about the positive COVID cases. That’s just the way we do business.”