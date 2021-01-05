Three elections in the greater Verona area this spring will award seats to at least two new people.
Those races include the Verona Area Board of Education, where there are six people vying for three at-large seats, and one in the Town of Verona, where three will run for two supervisors seats and the City of Verona for the Dist. 3 seat.
In the case of both governmental bodies, there is another seat up for grabs, but the only people running for those are incumbents – for the school board, it’s Meredith Stier Christensen running for her outside cities seat, and Mark Geller running for his town chair role.
At least one new person will join the school board, as member and former president Tom Duerst declined to run for re-election. A new face could potentially join the town board, too.
For the City of Verona, there’s one candidate who’s filed for the District 3 seat that Ald. Charlotte Jerney is vacating. Phil Hoescht, the owner of Hop Haus, has filed to fill her seat, and is the only new candidate – all other seats only have incumbents running for them.
The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 6, and currently there is not a February primary election that will have any local candidates.
In addition to the school board and municipality races, there will also be a contest for the county executive, the state superintendent of schools and a slate of Dane County circuit court judges, all of whom are incumbents running unopposed.
Verona Area School District
For the school board, there are six people running for three at-large seats.
Two of those include incumbents Carolyn Jahnke and Kalyanna Williams. Jahnke, who was previously Verona Area International School governance council president, has been on the board since 2018. Williams was appointed mid-last year to fill a vacancy created by former board member Debbie Biddle, who left the board in July.
Four other people are planning to vie for the seats: Jennifer Murphy, Nicole Vafadari, John Porco and Leotha Stanley. Murphy, Porco and Stanley were part of the 10-candidate slate that applied to fill Biddle’s seat last year.
Murphy is a math teacher at Savanna Oaks Middle School and is a faculty associate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Secondary Education Math Masters program; Porco is a UW-Madison instructor and a former K-12 engagement coordinator for Literacy by the Lakes; Stanley is the employment specialist and fatherhood program coordinator at Urban League of Greater Madison and previously served as the attendance coordinator at Verona Area High School.
Vafadari is the only person currently running that has not run for or applied to a seat before.
All seats on the school board are for three-year terms. The three highest vote-getters for the at-large seats will win a place on the school board in April.
Town of Verona
Two town board supervisors seats are up for re-election – and three people are planning to run for them.
Two of those people are incumbents Mike Duerst and Tom Mathies. Duerst comes from a lineage of farmers and currently manages his family’s 120 year old farming operation, growing corn, soybeans and wheat that help produce ethanol, and is running for his fourth consecutive term as a board supervisor after he stepped away for several years. Mathies, who has lived in the town since 2005, joined the board in 2019, filling the vacancy created by Laura Dreger. Mathies was a member of the town’s Open Space and Parks Commission, Ordinance Committee and Joint Planning Committee prior to joining the board.
The third, David Lonsdorf, a retired family physician, is also running for one of the two open seats. Lonsdorf is a volunteer with the Ice Age Trail Alliance and was a part of a town committee that discussed the 10-year comprehensive plan.
All seats are two-year terms. The two highest vote-getters for the supervisor seats will be on the board next April.
Dane County
County executive Joe Parisi will run again for his third full term unopposed. It was thought he’d face a challenger this spring for the first time since 2013, but Monona Grove school board president Andrew McKinney announced a week after filing for the seat that he decided not to run, and was instead opting to re-run for his school board post.
“I was going to run for Dane County Executive, but after speaking with friends and mentors, I decided not to run,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I would like to reach out to Joe Parisi with my ideas for Dane County.”
Parisi has centralized his re-election campaign around continuing to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.