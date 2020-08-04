A 13 year old girl killed on the Southwest Side of Madison on July 30 in what appears to be a domestic stabbing incident was a Savanna Oaks Middle School student.
Verona Area School District public information officer Raechelle Belli confirmed in an Aug. 3 email to the Press that Addrianna Christianson was a student in the district and said the district is providing counseling services for anyone who has been affected by her death.
The suspect in her death, 44 year old Travis M. Christianson, is her father, according to a MPD incident report on the department’s website. It said he was taken into custody as he walked out of his home on the 3000 block of Dorcester Way shortly after 9 p.m.
Another person in the home, who had yet to be identified as of July 31, was injured and taken to the hospital and released, according to the report.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s report on Aug. 2 ruled it as homicidal sharp force related trauma.
Addrianna’s father was booked into Dane County Jail under recommended charges of first-degree homicide and attempted first-degree homicide, but as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, there were no records about the case on the state’s online reporting system. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that he was scheduled to make an initial appearance that day.
Belli called the incident “truly tragic and heartbreaking” and said staff at “both schools” are grieving. Travis Christianson is listed on the district’s website as a custodian at Glacier Edge Elementary School. He has no criminal record in the state’s online court records.
According to the MPD incident, Travis Christianson briefly resisted arrest after exiting his home. It said he ignored orders to get on the ground, advancing on the officer, but he did not have a weapon.
After the officer backpedaled to create space, it said, he moved his gun to his other hand and used a Taser, bringing the suspect to the ground.
Murders within the Verona Area School District are uncommon, though former VAHS student Shay Watson was killed last year and a 15 year old was charged with his murder. Prior to that, two young children were killed in the City of Verona – one in 2007 by a day care provider and one in 2011 by his mother – and a Verona man killed himself shortly after allegedly killing his wife in northwest Fitchburg in 2009.