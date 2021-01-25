April 2020 Verona construction

Median work was being done on West Verona Avenue near the Verona Area School District’s new high school on Thursday, April 2, 2020. 

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

This year two main thoroughfares in Verona will get a facelift.

The 2021 Asphaltic Street Rehabilitation Project comprises repaving Locust Drive from the Hwy. 18/151 bridge to Bruce Street and Prairie Heights Drive from Locust Drive to Hwy. M, according to the city’s engineer report.

With the plans and specifications completed, according to the weekly Verona engineers report, and the City of Verona will open bids on the project Feb 24.

That project is to include pavement surface, spot replacement of curb and gutter, sidewalk and driveways.

Those projects are slated for 2021, in addition to 18 other road improvement projects and four bridge surface projects.

-Mackenzie Krumme 

2021 pavement projects: Roads

• Maple Road from Basswood Ave to Poplar Way

• Walnut Street from Mahogany Way to Cross Country Road

• Poplar Way from Tamarack Way to Walnut Street

• Spruce Street from Tamarack Way to Maple Road

• Spruce Circle

• Birch Court

• Hickory Court

• Ash Court

• Pine Court

• Cedar Court

• Tamarack Way from Cross Country Road to Esker Drive

• Esker Drive

• Carter Court

• Kettle Woods Drive

• Lone Pine Way from Tamarack Way to Hemlock Drive

• Ashton Drive from Lone Pine Way to Hemlock Drive

• Drumlin Drive

• Kettle Court

2021 pavement projects: Bridges

• Bruce Street Bridge over the Badger Mill Creek

• Old PB Bridge over the Badger Mill Creek

• Stewart’s Woods Road Bridge over the Dry Tributary

• Wildcat Way Bridge over the Military Ridge State Trail