This year two main thoroughfares in Verona will get a facelift.
The 2021 Asphaltic Street Rehabilitation Project comprises repaving Locust Drive from the Hwy. 18/151 bridge to Bruce Street and Prairie Heights Drive from Locust Drive to Hwy. M, according to the city’s engineer report.
With the plans and specifications completed, according to the weekly Verona engineers report, and the City of Verona will open bids on the project Feb 24.
That project is to include pavement surface, spot replacement of curb and gutter, sidewalk and driveways.
Those projects are slated for 2021, in addition to 18 other road improvement projects and four bridge surface projects.