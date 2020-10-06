People could be seen gathering signatures for a petition to recall Gov. Tony Evers was held Sunday Oct. 4 at the Verona Ice Arena.
The person outside the Ice Arena that spoke to the Press refused to state how many signatures they’d collected that day, and declined to identify themselves.
The effort to recall Evers, as well as Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and reaction to the civil unrest in Kenosha after a Black man was shot by police began on Aug. 28. Supporters of the recall have 60 days, or until Oct. 27, to collect the 668,327 signatures needed to trigger a recall election, or 25% of the votes cast during the Nov. 2018 election.