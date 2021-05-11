The public works department can immediately start recruiting for a new utilities superintendent position.
The new role will divide responsibilities between the management and supervisory positions as workload balance has been the focus for a reorganization of the department, the council agenda states.
The duties of the superintendent will include day-to-day supervision, administrative work in planning, operating, and maintaining the facilities and equipment of the water supply, water distribution, sanitary sewer collection, and stormwater drainage systems, a job description provided to the Common Council states.
The position will work closely with the streets superintendent to coordinate maintenance scheduling.
The Common Council approved amending the utility budget for the proposed salary of the position, $48,300.