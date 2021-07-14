Dane County is asking residents to voice their opinions about what communities need special consideration this summer as the redistricting process for the county board of supervisor districts begins.
The Dane County’s Redistricting Commission is set to begin working on new maps in October, according to a July 7 county news release that described ways people can participate. In 2016, the county board created the nonpartisan independent commission which was appointed last year by county board chair Analiese Eicher and county clerk Scott McDonell.
For the past several months, the commission has met to lay the groundwork for its recommendation on new supervisory district maps to the County Board, following “severe delays of the data delivery from the U.S. Census Bureau,” according to the news release.
State law requires counties to consider “communities of interest” when creating maps, but does not define what this means. According to the news release, following discussion at redistricting commission meetings, the commission will use Representable, an open-sourced tool for creating maps for Communities of Interest developed at Princeton University.
Commission chair Ken Opin said he believes the best way to define communities of interest is to ask Dane County residents what they think.
“I’m excited to use this resource, not only to map the communities of interest, but to also bring people into the process that may not have otherwise,” he said in the news release. “This is a great entry point to learn more about redistricting.”
The commission will use Representable throughout the summer to ask the public to map, explain and describe who, what and where their communities look like. Hmong and Spanish translations are also available.
People can access Dane County’s Representable site at representable.org/drive/tell-us-about-your.
A how-to-use video is also available at danecountyplanning.com. A public training session is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, email 2021redistricting@countyofdane.com.