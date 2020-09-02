A developer submitted plans to redevelop several buildings on opposite ends of downtown into apartments and a commercial space.
The owners of the properties, known collectively as East Ave. Properties, would replace two buildings on Berkley Road with an 80-unit apartment building and replace three buildings on East Verona Avenue with a 10,500 square foot commercial space, according to plans submitted to the city.
The two concept plans are expected to be discussed at the next Plan Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. The plan would then get feedback from the Common Council before returning to the commission for a public hearing.
One tenant planned for the East Verona Avenue building would have a drive through with busy early morning hours and generally closes at 8 p.m., the submission states. East Verona Ave. Properties had not return a phone call or an email asking for the name of the potential tenant as of Tuesday.
The properties that would be demolished are the apartment complexes at 121 and 125 Berkley Road (20 total units), which would be replaced with apartments, and 409, 411 and 415 East Verona Ave. (15 units and a commercial tenant building), which would be replaced with the commercial space.
The new apartment buildings on Berkley Road would cater to the “mid-range earners/working class” and the applicants would not be looking to work with any state or federal housing programs, the plan states.
The 121 Berkley Road complex would have to be vacated and demolished before construction could start and the 125 Berkley Road complex would not be removed until the 8a0-unit complex was completed; according to the concept plan application submitted to the Plan Commission on Aug. 7.
The construction of the multi-tenant building on East Verona Avenue would not start until after the Berkley Road project is complete, the submission states.
After review from the Plan Commission, and if ultimately approved by the Common Council, the Berkley Road project could start as early as the spring of 2021 with a 10-12 month construction window, the concept plan states.