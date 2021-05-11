A plan to put 400 housing units on the city's northwest side has gotten mostly positive feedback from the Common Council and Plan Commission -- with the exception of private roads.
Both discussions were scheduled for feedback only on the concept plan for a Veridian Homes development off Shady Oak Lane in the Town of Verona. The Common Council was reviewing the concept plan at its Tuesday, May 10 meeting, no action was taken. Before such a development could be built, it would need two sets of reviews and approvals from both bodies.
Veridian Homes is proposed developing 149-acres at the corner of Shady Oak Lane and County Hwy. PD. The plans include 292 single family units, 92 senior living units and eight twin homes. The plans show three parks ranging from less than an acre to 6.5 acres, as well as a wetland area and a stream running north to south.
The plan includes 74 homes with alley-lane parking behind the units.
The application submitted to the city states the price points of the home will range from first-time home buyers to luxury housing options, but it did not specify prices.
Speakers expressed concerns with the city annexing the land from the Town of Verona to develop it.
Jo Tucker, a speaker during the public comment period of the meeting, who lives on Shady Oak Lane, said she did not want to see active farmland be developed.
“They are not just blank pages that deserve to be filled in by developments … once they are gone there is nothing you can do to get them back,” Tucker said.
Alds. Evan Touchett (Dist. 4), Katie Kohl (D-2) and Chad Kemp (D-1) said that although there are some tweaks to the plans they’d like to see, all three are in approval of the development. They all said they understood the concerns of neighbors losing farmland that has been largely untouched, but said the area where the development would be built is private property, and the property owners can sell it to whoever they chose for development.
Some alders were clear about the disapproval of private roads and private alleys within the development. Kate Cronin (D-3) said she is not in favor of private roads because if neighbors or property owners complain about lack of maintenance, the city has little control over how to handle that.
Mayor Luke Diaz complimented the variety of homes and the park space.