A meeting to help neighbors understand a sewer project along the Badger Mill Creek and Ice Age Trail ended Jan. 14 with some attendees apparently comforted, but leaving others with concerns about a proposed paved path.
The city organized the meetings after residents near the project expressed concerns in November about the extent of the clearing of trees and other vegetation for the project and the city’s restoration plan.
A corridor approximately 100 feet wide and two miles long is clearly visible from South Main Street and other areas along the creek.
The project will replace the 60-year-old sewer pipes along the Ice Age Trail and Badger Mill Creek on the city’s east side. The City of Verona is working with Madison Metropolitan Sewer District on the project, which requires 16,500 feet of new sewer lines to be installed underground.
Simultaneously, Dane County Parks is completing a stream restoration on the “northern” portion of the project near Arbor Vitae Lane. That separate, but simultaneous, project aims to restore nearly a mile of stream on the Badger Mill Creek, which requires removing around five acres of invasive species and widening the river bank, which will narrow the stream.
The city’s presentation went over aspects of the project, including how the final design was chosen, restoration of the area, ongoing communication and construction schedule.
Subsequent virtual meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month from Jan. 20 to Sept. 15.
Dave Walker, city parks and urban forestry director, outlined a restoration plan for the area, which was a main concern for some. The city is expected to plant native grasses and hardwood trees such as red and white oak, white pine, river birch and sugar maple.
The planting is expected to happen in the spring of 2022, after the project is complete, Walker added.
Many people who spoke publicly thanked the city for its presentation, but some had concerns about a 10-foot wide asphalt multi-use path alongside the Ice Age Trail.
City public works director Theran Jacobson said the paved path would allow year-round use, including from bicyclists, and provide a route for city machinery during maintenance.
City administrator Adam Sayre added that the path will connect to a larger system of paths and trails that the city has been working on for years as a part of its bike and pedestrian upgrade plan, making the area more connected to the downtown.
Neighbor Paul Kunde said the increase in traffic would risk disrupting the area’s serenity.
“A 10-foot wide paved path running through this coordinator makes it seem not like a little path anymore, but more of like a highway. So I feel like residents in this area feel like they are losing that privacy that they really value,” Paul Kunde said.