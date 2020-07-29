On-street parking could be limited near the new Verona Area High School.
The city’s Public Safety committee discussed amending an ordinance to prohibit on-street parking on sections of several roads on the city’s west side. It would list 92 places where parking is prohibited in the city.
Sections with prohibited parking would occur on Paoli Street, North and South Nine Mound Road, Stewart’s Woods Road, West End Circle and Wall Street. In addition to the roads surrounding the new VAHS, parking could be prohibited on the west side of Lincoln Street and on West Verona Avenue moving west from South Marietta Street.
The committee discussed the ordinance amendment Monday, July 27, and could recommend it for a vote before the Common Council as soon as Monday, Aug. 10, the same day the committee would next meet again.
The recommendation is being proposed to accommodate turn lanes and the ability to maneuver along the roads with the increase of traffic and pedestrians, according to a memo provided by police chief Bernie Coughlin.