A daycare able to take in 145 students could find a spot on Enterprise Drive after review from the city, just two doors down from an existing daycare.
The building, according to the plan, would be 10,700 square feet and employ 22 staff members. The daycare would also have 38 parking stalls and a 9,500 square foot playground that would fit in a rectangular space at the south of the building. It would serve children infant-age to six years old, the application states.
The City of Verona Plan Commission is set to review a conceptual plan for the daycare, to potentially be located at 240 Enterprise Dr., at its Monday, June 7, meeting. The plan application comes from Chris Horney, Murphy Real Estate Services.
Guidepost Montessori exists in 18 states and in four countries. This would be its first daycare location in Wisconsin, according to its website.
The application states the daycare agreed to sign a 20 year lease for operations at the Enterprise Drive site.