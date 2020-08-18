Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb) will run on the Democratic ticket for the state’s 80th Assembly district this fall.
Pope, the incumbent, won the Democratic primary against challenger Kimberly Smith (D-Oregon) during the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary. Pope received 5,265 votes throughout the district, in comparison to Smith’s 2,611.
Of those votes, 1,294 of those for Pope came from the City of Verona, and 164 from the Town of Verona. Smith received 696 votes from the city, and 67 from the town.
Pope will move on to face Republican challenger Chase Binnie (R-Mount Horeb) in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election. The district seat represents part of the cities of Verona and Fitchburg and part of the Village of Oregon, as well as the villages of Brooklyn, Blue Mounds, Mount Horeb, Belleville and New Glarus, as well as other towns in Dane, Green and Iowa counties.
Pope has represented the district since 2012, when the state’s redistricting took effect; prior to then, she represented the 79th Assembly district after first being elected in 2002.
Pope said that she is looking forward to November and amplifying a progressive message to improve the lives of people in the working class, according to a news release published Aug. 12.
“Since I was first elected, I have supported and worked on policies that aim to shape our state’s future,” she said in the news release. “Adequate funding for K-12 education, non-partisan redistricting, broader access to healthcare and paid family medical leave and keeping our clean air and water sustainable are long-term solutions to build a strong future for Wisconsin.”
Smith wrote a thank you to her supporters in a Facebook post on Aug. 12. In the post, Smith also encouraged having term limits for state representatives, stating that Pope has been in office for too long and there’s a need for new representation in the district.
“Thank you for believing in me, thank you for taking the time and effort to support my campaign,” she said. “I wish I could thank each of you individually. Your vote means more than you will ever know, every effort I made the last 4 months was worth it. Knowing what I know now, I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.”
There were no other contested races on the Aug. 11 ballot. Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) ran uncontested for the state’s 79th Assembly district, and will face Victoria Fueger (R-Waunakee) in November.
There is no state senate race in the Verona area this year. For the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) is the only Democrat running, and will face Peter Theron (R-Madison), a Madison College instructor, in the November election.
The November election will also feature the presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and running mate Vice President Mike Pence, and former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.