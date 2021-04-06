Verona police, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, are joining with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to host a drug take back event later this month.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 the drive-thru drop-off event will be held outside the Verona Police Department, 111 Lincoln St.
The focus of the takeback event will be to remove potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from homes, preventing them from going into the state’s water supply, according to the event’s description on Facebook.
Individuals are being instructed to empty all pills into a clear plastic baggie prior to the event, to assist with the ease of disposal during the drive-thru. Prescription liquids and creams must remain in their original packaging.
Businesses are not allowed to participate; all pharmaceuticals must come from a household. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain, according to the description, as water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove them.
Items allowed to be brought to the event include controlled and non-controlled and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
Items not allowed to be brought to the event include illegal drugs, needles/sharps, mercury thermometers, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials or anything containing a bodily fluid or blood, flares, personal care products such as shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, household hazardous wastes such as paint, pesticides, chemicals, oil, or gas, and acids.
The event is anonymous, according to the description. No information will be asked for or taken by facilitators.
For information, visit the Verona Police Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/veronapd53593.