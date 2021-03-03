Verona Police arrested a man Monday afternoon for numerous offenses after he drove the wrong way on Hwy. 151, eventually stopping his vehicle in the middle of the road.
According to a Verona Police Department press release, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center received 10 separate reports of a vehicle headed south in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 151. A Verona police officer located the vehicle near State Highway 69, and the driver slowed to a stop in the middle of the highway, facing the wrong direction. After a short period of time, the driver then drove the wrong way down the onramp to northbound Hwy. 151 from Hwy. 69, where an officer positioned their squad behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop.
The officer placed Edward Weinzatl, 32, of Mount Horeb, through field sobriety tests and arrested him for his second offense of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicants.
A search warrant was obtained and a sample of Weinzatl’s blood was taken and sent to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene for analysis. Weinzatl was also cited for Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle and for Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway. He was booked into the Dane County Jail for Recklessly Endangering Safety.