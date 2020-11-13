City of Verona police arrested a Verona man on Wednesday, Nov. 11, after establishing probable cause for charges stemming from a Nov. 7 traffic stop.
According to a department news release, police attempted to arrest Damariyah M. Muhammad, 19, in the 200 block of South Shuman Street, where he fled on foot. As officers pursued him, Muhammad removed a 9mm handgun and an extended 30 round magazine)from his sweatshirt and discarded it underneath a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. He was apprehended a short distance away.
At the time of his arrest, Muhammad was wanted for armed robbery and was being sought by the U.S. Marshall’s Office, according to the news release. He was also out on bail for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (passenger), resisting/obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
Muhammad was booked into the Dane County Jail on his outstanding warrant in addition to other charges the police department referred for him, including: Fleeing/eluding, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest, according to the news release.