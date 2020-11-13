City of Fitchburg police arrested a Madison man early Thursday morning who led them and Verona police officers on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
Jalen R. Jackson, 18, of Madison, was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle without an owner’s consent, theft and eluding an officer. He was taken to the Dane County Jail after being evaluated at a local hospital.
According to a Verona Police Department news release, at around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, an officer observed suspicious behavior on the 100 block of Llanos Street. Three people entered two running vehicles , which left at a high rate of speed, the news release stated.
The officer attempted to stop one of the vehicles, a 2017 GMC Acadia, before stopping pursuit a short while later, due to the high rate of speed at which the vehicle was traveling through the city, according to the news release. A second officer saw the vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 18-151, and attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued fleeing at a high rate of speed.
Verona police requested assistance from the City of Fitchburg Police Department to deploy tire deflation devices, of which they did, causing the vehicle to crash. Jackson allegedly ran from the vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody by Fitchburg officers.
An investigation determined the GMC Acadia had just been stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Llanos Street, which matched the suspicious behavior the initial officer witnessed.