A proposed update to the City of Verona’s zoning code would allow guest homes, eliminate some residential size restrictions and require some commercial properties to have electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle parking.
Those changes are the subject of a virtual public hearing Wednesday, April 7, in front of the city’s Plan Commission.
The city hired a Chicago-based firm in 2019 to propose revisions to the zoning ordinance, which regulates the look and feel of an area, promotes or restricts certain uses and controls the density of households in an area.
The goal of the zoning rewrite, according to the city website, is to make a more user friendly ordinance. It would carry forward many of the same rules, but with simpler language, visual representations and charts and modern adjustments.
The city is encouraging feedback, community development specialist Katherine Holt said, adding this is still just a proposal.
“We are still open to the suggestions; this isn’t done until it is adopted,” she said.
Among the proposed changes to residential properties are eliminating maximum square footage and allowing a second dwelling unit of up to 900 square feet. Some commercial properties will be limited in the amount of parking spaces and will have to provide electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle parking.
In total, 380 parcels, or less than 7% of parcels in the city, are proposed to be rezoned, according to a document mailed to affected property owners. Properties with previously approved developments that would not comply with their new zoning ordinance will not be required to make any changes, but if structures are destroyed or substantially rehabilitated, they would need to conform with the new ordinance.
Some of the proposals in the zoning rewrite would allow single family homes more flexibility with additions.
For instance, the proposal includes removing the community residential zoning designation, which has a cap on how big a house can be in what once was the smallest single-family zoning classification in the city. By removing that zone, it removes the sizing cap.
“We’ve had people in the past who wanted to add a laundry room and we had to tell them they couldn’t because it was beyond the cap,” Holt said. “And under the proposal, they don’t have the maximum square footage.”
The proposal also allows single family homes to add a 900 square foot extra dwelling unit such as a studio or one bedroom apartment. This could be a standalone building or an addition above the garage, for example Holt said.
That would allow property owners to have a potential rental, or house family members or guests, Holt said.
Other proposals include requiring bike parking and vehicle charging stations for some commercial developers and a minimum and maximum parking stall requirement when previously it was just a minimum.