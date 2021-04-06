The spring general election took place on Tuesday, April 6.
On the ballot in the greater Verona area was a five-way race for Verona Area Board of Education, a contested race in the Town of Verona for a Supervisor 2, and other contested races including one for Dane County executive and a state-wide race for the state Department of Public Instruction Superintendent of Schools.
Town and City of Verona candidates were also on the ballot and a slate of Dane County Circuit Court judges, all of whom ran unopposed.