Public Health Madison and Dane County will permit larger groups of people to gather in both indoor and outdoor spaces, and allow sports, in its latest order.
Order No. 13, issued Monday, Feb. 8, will go into effect Feb. 10. It includes reduced limitations on gatherings, with some restrictions based on whether food and drinks are being served. The order also permits sporting events and removes restrictions on childcare, according to a PHMDC news release. And it replaces Order No. 12, which was set to expire after 28 days after it started on Jan. 11.
Other aspects remain unchanged from the previous order, the release states, including requirements for face coverings, businesses limited to 50% of approved capacity with cleaning and hygiene policies in place and no indoor seating at taverns.
PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in the release the county’s new order loosens restrictions on “important parts of daily life,” a trend she added she was hoping to see continue in the spring months.
“As we cautiously adjust our orders in recognition of improving conditions, and as we vaccinate more people, we will continue to monitor where we stand,” she said. “As we saw in the fall, things can change quickly and we all need to do our part to prevent disease spread.”
The new order still limits indoor gatherings, but allows up to 25 people where food or drink is present. Indoor gatherings not involving food or drink can allow up to 50 people.
For outdoor gatherings, those not involving food and drink can have a maximum of 100 people. Face coverings need to be worn at events with more than 50. For an outdoor gathering with no food or drink, the number allowed to gather increases to 150.
The order also permits games and competitions for all sports, with face coverings required for most situations, and social distancing when a person is not actively participating. It also removes the 15-person limit on childcare facilities, allowing them to operate by the overall gathering rules.
In the release, county officials encouraged people to limit contact with those they don’t live with, as well as chances to be in crowded or confined spaces until a higher percentage of the population has received a vaccine. County executive Joe Parisi said the county is maintaining its measured response to reopening by doing so in a phased manner.
“Our approach has always been to return to normalcy both incrementally and cautiously,” he said. “Areas that have opened up too rapidly or without the right precautions in place have higher levels of infection, strains on contact tracing, and the possibility of an overwhelmed healthcare system.”
This is the third consecutive order where the county has loosened restrictions.
When it issued Order No. 10 on Nov. 17, prohibiting gatherings with anyone outside of their household, it was in response to a 292% increase in cases, as 5,758 people tested positive for COVID-19 within two weeks in early November. Of those, nearly a third reported a household contact was likely how they contracted the virus.
Since then, the county’s gathering restrictions have continuously loosened to allow gatherings, at staggered increments. Since the issuing of Order No. 12 in January, the average of daily new cases has dropped from 213 to 107 on Feb. 8, and 11% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the last order, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dipped slightly from 71 in January to 63 this week.