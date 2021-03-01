The city’s most used outdoor ice rink could be getting an extended season.
Although major fundraising would need to occur, the rink at Community Park, 531 Verona Ave., could have cooling coils installed that would allow the rink to be open in up to 50-degree weather.
This year, the outdoor ice rink was especially popular, city parks and urban forestry department director Dave Walker told the Press. Despite its popularity, the rink wasn’t able to open last year until December because of warmer weather.
The rink is flooded over dry ground and requires ground frost to retain water and freeze properly, according to the city’s website. Flooding usually begins in mid-December with good ice conditions from Christmas until late February, according to the city’s website.
The cooling coils could extend that season from November to March. It would also ensure the ice stays solid on warmer days.
The parks department is exploring cost estimates for the cooling coils, and plans to present the information at a future parks meeting. Walker and Joel Marshall, Verona Ice Arena manager, emphasized neither organization could take on the cost burden alone.
“Bottom line is our groups and the city does not currently have the financial backing to support the project so we are looking at alternative ideas to help provide the community ice options in the winter,” Marshall wrote to the Press in an email. “Major donors and fundraising would need to take place in order to make any project happen.”
In addition to the extended season, Marshall said the youth hockey association is so popular, the indoor ice arena alone is not big enough to accommodate the amount of players.
“(A) second sheet of ice that could double as a multi purpose space would be able to accommodate many more ice events at better times for hockey and community skating,” Marshall said.
Marshall added that the space could be used as a dry floor space in the off-season for community and sporting events.