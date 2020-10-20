More Verona area residents have already voted for the Nov. 3 presidential election than voted in the April primary election.
As of Friday, Oct. 16, the city and town of Verona had received back 4,132 absentee votes, out of the 6,125 that clerk staff had collectively mailed out to each voting population, putting the return rate two and a half weeks prior to the Nov. 3 election at 67%.
The number of absentee requests slightly outnumbers the turnout from the April election. In that race, which featured a presidential primary, one contested race for school board and a state Supreme Court justice seat, 6,002 people voted between the city and the town.
Of those votes, 83% were done as absentee, as clerks started to encourage people to either vote early by mail or in-person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A little more than half of registered voters in the greater Verona area requested their ballots to be mailed to them.
Out of 11,203 voters, the city received 5,376 requests, and the town received 749, evening out to be 54% of the entire electorate. The city’s percentage that requested ballots be mailed to them is slightly higher than the average, at 55%, and the town sits at 48.5%.
With 4,132 ballots returned as of Oct. 16, one-third of greater Verona registered voters have already made their selection in four different races, two of which all can vote for, with the others having different jurisdictions at the state level.
All Verona area voters can vote on their preference for the President-Vice President ticket, a race between Republican incumbents Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, and Democratic challengers former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and California Sen. Kamala D. Harris, as the two major party candidates. Three other campaigns from third party candidates – Don Blankenship and William Mohr from the Constitution Party, Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen from the Libertarian Party and Brian Carroll and Amar Patel from the American Solidarity Party – are all on the Wisconsin ballot.
Dane County voters can choose their preferred candidate for the state House of Representatives, between Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan and Republican challenger Peter Theron.
The majority of the greater Verona area can also choose the representative for state Assembly District 80, which covers most of the city and the town east of Tamarack Way and south of Verona Avenue. Democrat Sondy Pope is running for re-election for the 80th District, and is being challenged by newcomer Chase Binnie.
The rest of the city and town of Verona is covered by the state’s 79th Assembly District to the north and west of Tamarack Way and Verona Avenue. Democratic incumbent Dianne Hesselbein is being challenged for her seat by Republican newcomer Victoria Fueger.