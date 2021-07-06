Although Verona’s Sustainability Task Force started in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, members are still meeting to make Verona a greener place – and hoping to recruit.
The task force held its first meeting in November 2020 but still has room for one more resident member. It has three citizen members and three city alders and is looking for a fourth City of Verona resident.
The task force was formed to make Verona greener for future generations – both through the actions of city government and individual citizens, Ald. Charlie Ryan (Dist. 2), who is chair of the task force, previously the Press.
While the city doesn’t have staff or money dedicated specifically to sustainability goals, city administrator Adam Sayre said the task force is to identify ways staff can promote those objectives. Its recommendations would also inform staff’s planned rewrite of the city’s comprehensive plan in the next couple of years.
Interested residents can apply for the task force on the City of Verona’s website. At the Monday, June 28, Common Council meeting, Mayor Luke Diaz appointed himself to the task force, adding that he has attended every meeting, so he’d like to contribute.
“I look at the task force from a microlevel – what can be done in Verona as far as solar panels and composting – but also what can be done on a macro level like how do we combat climate change and reduce our national coal consumption,” Diaz told the Press.
Joe Zillmer is a citizen member of the task force, and he said he joined after adding solar panels to his house and realizing the city can makes changes at the local level.
“I’m not going to be here forever,” Zillmer told the Press. “So I want to change policy, procedures and people’s behavior.”
So far, the task force has listened to presentations such as: Alliant Energy regarding solar power and electric charging stations; city director of public works Theran Jacobson regarding the department’s operations; and city parks director Dave Walker regarding parkland, tree plantings and overall maintenance. Other topics from the members have included creating a sustainability website, creating a composting program similar to the rain barrel program and planting wildflowers in the medians.
For more information visit, ci.verona.wi.us/737/Sustainable-Verona.