For many Veronans, there will be only one contested race on the Aug. 11 primary ballot – and for others, there’ll be none.
For residents who live in Assembly District 80, which covers the city south and east of West Verona Avenue and Nine Mound Road, and the town to the south — two candidates, incumbent Sondy Pope and newcomer Kimberly Smith, will vie for the Democratic spot on the November ballot.
Pope (D-Mount Horeb) has held the seat since 2013, and previously represented what was the 79th district prior to redistricting. In a June 5 news release announcing her candidacy, Pope said that she looks forward to continuing her work promoting environmental protection, fair elections and supporting public schools.
Smith (D-Oregon), who announced her candidacy on June 17, wrote in a news release that the time has come for change in the legislature. Her platform includes being a small business advocate, in support of criminal justice reform and cannabis legalization for medical purposes, according to her Facebook page.
Whoever advances from the primary will run against Chase Binnie (R-Mount Horeb).
The other state senate district that covers Verona, District 79, will not have a primary election this year. The Nov. 3 election will feature a race between incumbent Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) and UW Hospital registered nurse Victoria Fueger (R-Waunakee).
There is no state senate race in the Verona area this year. For the House of Representatives, incumbent Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) is the only Democrat running, and will face Peter Theron (R-Madison), a Madison College Instructor, in the November election.