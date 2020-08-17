Toot and Kate’s Wine Bar will have extra outdoor seating until Nov. 15 – but safety concerns from some alders nearly delayed the permit change it needed to expand its seating.
The wine bar, which opened in 2016, applied for six additional tables to increase its outdoor capacity from 13 to 28, according to the application. Toot and Kate’s does not have indoor seating, due to county COVID-19 restrictions.
Five of the tables, however, will go along the terrace that borders South Main Street, and some alders did not feel comfortable with the proximity to traffic. The proposal includes a fence between patrons and the road, where the speed limit is 25 mph.
After a 40-minute discussion, alders voted 6-2 to allow the premises expansion. Alds. Christine Posey (Dist. 1) and Evan Touchett (D-4) opposed the decision based on the safety concerns, and because no one from the business was present to discuss them with the council.
Public Safety and Welfare committee members said there were no representatives of the business at its meeting, either.
City administrator Adam Sayre said one of the owners’ contacted him and didn’t know the date of the meeting.
Three amendments limited the use of the space.
The five new tables that are on the sidewalk will not be able to be set out until after 6:30 p.m. on weekdays because traffic is reduced and the proximity to the road is less of a safety concern, alders said.
Owners also are expected to acquire insurance and indemnification to remove liability for the city because the tables are in the terrace. And the tables must remain on the terrace and not spill into the sidewalk.
Touchett remained unconvinced, saying as much as he wants to support the business, he thinks the tables close to the road is a safety hazard and a “really bad idea.”
“Fine, we’ve indemnified ourselves, but God forbid someone gets hit or hurt because we’ve allowed this – it is still on us,” he said. “We may not be legally responsible, but it is not something I want to live with, and I am not comfortable voting for this. I’m sorry.”
Charlotte Jerney (D-3) suggested that the business use the alleyway south of the building to accommodate more seating. That alleyway however, is owned by the adjacent property owner, Tom Schmitt, and Sayre said Schmitt has concerns with the idea and would not agree to allow the use of the space.