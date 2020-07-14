A commercial space that has been vacant for two years is being allowed to find a new purpose.
The VeloCity development, at 142 Paoli St., applied to the city to change 3,005 square feet of commercial space into three live-work units, and the Common Council unanimously approved it at its Monday, July 13, meeting.
The space has been vacant since the development opened in 2018, and its developer pointed out in its application that people are increasingly needing home office space. The units each have a work space with a separate entrance.
There are 29 traditional apartment units in the building.
Alders discussed examples such as an artist using the space for an art studio or a place for a small business owner.
Even with the live-work space, there will still be space for another commercial use applicant Kyle Dumbleton told the Plan Commission on July 6.
The Plan Commission recommended two conditions that the council adopted. Those are limiting operational hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and that the businesses located within the live-work unit should conform to the city’s neighborhood commercial zoning.