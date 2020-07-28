The City of Verona has awarded $12,000 worth of grants to three businesses.
Alders voted unanimously Monday, July 27, to award $4,000 each to Toot and Kate’s Wine Bar, 5th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill and n+1 Coffee and Beer Cafe through the Bar and Restaurant COVID-19 Support Program the city created July 13.
The program is aimed at providing Verona bars and restaurants with grants from $1,000 to $4,000. The city made $100,000 worth of funding available.
Six businesses applied to the program by the deadline but only three met the criteria, according to a memo from the city’s Finance committee. The other three businesses were denied either because their 2019 revenue exceeded $1 million or they had previously received a grant through the city.
This is the second grant assistance program the city created. In May, the council awarded $200,000 worth of grants to 52 businesses.