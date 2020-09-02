After years of struggling to fill a commercial building off Cross Country Road, its owner is proposing to convert part of it into apartments.
The commercial units facing North Edge Trail in the Prairie Oaks Center would be converted into 42 luxury apartments, according to a concept plan submitted to the city Aug. 7.
The Plan Commission is expected to review the plan for discussion and feedback at its Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. No action will be taken.
There are three vacant spots on the North Edge Trail side and the rest are occupied by hair salons, JNJ Craftworks and an Edward Jones office. The owner plans to offer to move each of the businesses to open spots on the Cross Country side.
Three of the five vacant units in the center have been vacant for more than a year, and a 3,382 square foot space on the North Edge Trail side has been vacant for more than five years, the concept plan states.
Some of the spaces on the Cross Country Road side would be split up into smaller units to accommodate for a future demand for smaller spaces.
The three story luxury apartment complex would include an area for outdoor patio and grill stations. Each unit would have at least one underground space and bike parking would be available, according to the concept plan.
The apartments would comprise nine studios, 21 one bedrooms and 12 two bedrooms.
Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting must register by 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 8 in advance of the meeting start time.
To register to speak, email city administrator Adam Sayre at Adam.Sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or call (608) 848-9941.