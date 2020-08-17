Alders raised concerns about isolation and parking in regards to a new senior care facility proposed for the city’s far east side.
During a discussion on a proposed senior care facility at the Common Council’s Wednesday, Aug. 12, meeting, alders believe there are few options for families who are looking for senior care facilities; however, the proposed location on Liberty Drive was not ideal, alders said.
The proposed development would include a 78,000-square foot, 118-unit senior living facility with senior apartments, assisted living and memory care units on roughly 16 acres at the intersection of Liberty Drive and Whalen Road.
The conceptual plan was only discussed at the Wednesday, Aug. 12, Common Council meeting and no action was taken. Some alders said they felt the Liberty Drive area is isolated and wished a more inclusive property could be found.
City administrator Adam Sayre said finding a piece of property that is large enough to house the facility would be difficult to accommodate.
“There will not be many other spots to put this -- we’ve tried,” Sayre said. “This is what we thought was a compromise.”
Another concern raised at both the Aug. 3 Plan Commission and the council meetings was lack of sufficient parking. There are currently 90 stalls in the proposal, but one parking space per unit is required, even though the unit’s tenant may not have a vehicle, according to a July 21 memo.
“This was required for 841 N. Main St. and Noel Manor just in case the property ever had to flip to market rate condos,” the memo states.
The developers, however, argue that because this is a memory care facility few parking spaces are needed and they can not accommodate that amount of parking requested by the city.
The development director for the project, Mike Samuels, said that the design of the project would not accommodate condos or apartments in the future -- for instance some units do not have kitchens.
Since the project is in the early stages, before a permit is approved by Verona Common Council, the property would have to be annexed from the Town of Verona and be rezoned to residential.
The Southeast Neighborhood plan, adopted in January 2010 and a guide for future development, states any residential land use of the area will have a density of at least five units per acre and mixed housing types such as single-family, duplex, multifamily units and rentals.
The application states the senior living facility is in line with those goals.