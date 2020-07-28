Developers have their eyes on Liberty Drive for a third senior living facility in Verona.
An application submitted to the city July 2 outlines a 118 unit senior living facility with senior apartments, assisted living and memory care units. The 78,500 square foot facility and 90-stall parking lot would sit on nearly nine acres at the intersection of Liberty Drive and Whalen Road.
The conceptual plan application is expected to be presented at the next Plan Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
The facility would have two entrances off of Liberty Drive once the road is extended, according to the proposal. Contractors are in the final stages of the long-awaited extension of the road from County Hwy. M.
Since the project is in the early stages, before a permit is approved by Verona Common Council, the property would have to be annexed from the Town of Verona and be rezoned to residential.
The Southeast Neighborhood plan, adopted in January 2010 and a guide for future development, states any residential land use of the area will have a density of at least five units per acre and mixed housing types such as single-family, duplex, multifamily units and rentals.
The application states the senior living facility is in line with those goals.